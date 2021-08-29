Dubai Culture opens registrations for cultural visas

Creative entrepreneurs, talents and craftsmen in Al Quoz can now apply for the UAE’s long-term cultural visa

Creative entrepreneurs, talents and craftsmen in Al Quoz can now apply for the UAE’s long-term cultural visa, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced on Sunday.

“This comes in line with the authority’s strategy to support and preserve the creative talents of citizens and residents as well as to attract creatives across various fields of arts and culture from all over the world to study, live and work in Dubai, providing them with a rich platform for growth in one of the most desirable and ambitious destinations in the world,” a statement issued by Dubai Culture said.

This step is one of the resulting outputs of the Al Quoz Creative Zone committee’s development project chaired by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, who is overseeing the implementation of the project.

“Dubai Culture is working with its strategic partners to provide an integrated environment for talents in Al Quoz Creative Zone, which will enable them to unleash their energies and creative work, consolidating the emirate's position on the cultural scene and the creative sector as a global competitor.

“This enhances the value of the zone as a regional and global centre for embracing designers and creatives seeking to work and live in Dubai. Through Al Quoz Creative Zone, the authority seeks to provide an incubating environment that inspires and encourages all local and international talents to join Dubai's creative horizon.”

Al Quoz Creative Zone offers many advantages, including multi-purpose spaces comprising studios for creatives to work, live and create in at affordable prices; creative workspaces that provide an independent and supportive environment for talents through spaces and experiences that combine creativity, innovative ideas and common goals; a unified integrated platform to serve these talents; and a streamlined network of roads to ensure ease of movement within the zone — through distinct tracks for bicycles and scooters as well as for buses; sidewalks; street lighting; and transportation centres — in addition to various facilities, such as retail spaces for restaurants, shops and outdoor exhibitions.

Dubai Culture urged all target groups in Al Quoz to submit their applications to obtain the cultural visa by sending the required documents to culturalvisa@dubaiculture.ae, including their academic qualifications, community contributions, and job positions, in addition to a copy of their passports, a copy of their Emirates ID, their cultural biographies, contact numbers, addresses and places of residence and work.