Dubai Crown Prince launches housing scheme to help families live in same area
Priority will be given to allocating residential land for members of same family.
Members of a family can now live in the same area as their relatives thanks to a new priority housing scheme launched for UAE nationals on Saturday.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai took to Twitter to announce the launch of a unified platform through which citizens can exchange grants, land and housing units among themselves.
Sheikh Hamdan said the new initiative aims to bring families closer and to facilitate ‘regional transfer for citizen families.’
“Within the housing programs for citizens in Dubai and based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we approved giving priority in allocating residential land for members of the same family to live in the same area,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Decree issued to adopt 10 principles for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Americas
Net-Zero 2050: Kerry lauds UAE for 'incredibly...
Kerry also thanked the UAE for using Expo 2020 Dubai to draw... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mohammed meets Pakistan...
Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate his country's pavilion at the mega fair... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Crown Prince launches new housing scheme...
Priority will be given to allocating residential land for members of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Decree issued to adopt 10 principles for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
News
UAE: New nasal spray help patients battling...
Seha has launched this novel therapy for patients experiencing... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?