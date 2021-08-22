Dubai court reduces kidnapper's jail term from three years to one
He, along with two others, had used an air pistol to kidnap and steal Dh10,000 from a man
The Dubai Court of Appeal commuted the verdict by the Court of First Instance, which had sentenced a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) national to a three-year prison term, to a year in jail.
He was convicted along with his two other fugitive accomplices on charges of kidnapping a man of Asian origin, threatening him with air pistol and stealing Dh10,000 from him.
Police records showed that the incident had occurred in January.
The victim was kidnapped from a street in Dubai and forcibly bundled into a rented car by the convict and his two other fugitive accomplices.
They stopped the vehicle behind the Dubai Hospital, where the victim was attacked and Dh10,000 was snatched from him.
The convict, along with his two accomplices, was driving around the Muteena neighbourhood, when they targeted the victim.
Though the GCC national was convicted for three years by the Court of First Instance, his sentence was reduced to a year after he filed a petition in the Appeal Court.
