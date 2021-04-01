Dubai: Cops rescue worker who tried to jump off five-storey building

The police talked the worker out of his decision to commit suicide after four hours

After four hours of dramatic developments of incidents, the Dubai Police managed to save the life of a cleaner who tried to commit suicide by jumping off the rooftop of his accommodation after hurting himself.

According to a police official, the 30-year-old worker of Asian origin was talked out of his decision to commit suicide, which is no longer a penal offence in the UAE.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman, director, Al Rashidiya Police Station, said the teams from Al Rashidiya Police Station and Dubai Civil Defence were sent to the worker’s accommodation at Al Warsan after receiving an alert.

The teams found that the worker was standing on the roof of a five-storeyed building with blood oozing from his arm. In addition, he was in an inebriated condition, totally out of his senses.

The personnel held elaborate talks with the worker and made him see a reason not to take his life.

After four hours of talking, the worker asked for some water and the policemen grabbed the opportunity and held his hands on the pretext of handing him over a bottle of water.

Later, they brought him down from the rooftop and told him that a solution to his troubles could be found soon. The worker told the police that he took the tough decisions as he feared of job loss.

Zaka Rehman, general manager of the facility management company where the cleaner worked, said the firm was not planning to retrench any worker. Rehman thanked the Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Ambulance authorities for saving the cleaner’s life.

Later, the cleaner signed a pledge that stated he would never attempt to take his own life. His company promised to help him if he would get into any trouble.

The company presented a certificate of appreciation to Al Rashidiya Police.