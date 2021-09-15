Dubai: Construction of new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali 50% complete

The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali.

The construction of the new Hindu temple in Dubai’s Jebel Ali neighbourhood is now more than 50 per cent complete.

Raju Shroff, an Indian businessman and one of the trustees of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, confirmed that the temple will be open in time for the Hindu festival of Dusshera in 2022, followed by the Festival of Lights, Diwali, in November. The foundation stone for the temple’s construction was laid on August 29, 2020.

“Today, almost 52 per cent of the construction has been completed,” said Shroff.

The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali, making the locality a multi-religious corridor in Dubai.

“Once complete, there will be several churches, the Sikh Guru Nanak Darbar, and a Hindu temple in the same location,” explained Shroff in a previous interview with Khaleej Times.

The temple’s architecture will have a distinctive Arabian look. It will also be home to a 5,000sqft prayer area.

“The columns on the facade and interior were inspired by the traditional columns of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, India. The main Shikhar dome is inspired by the Nagara style of the Hindu temple architecture found predominantly in North India,” he added.

Built at an estimated cost of Dh 75 million, it is the second of two Hindu temples being built in the UAE.