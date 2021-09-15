Dubai: Construction of new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali 50% complete
The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali.
The construction of the new Hindu temple in Dubai’s Jebel Ali neighbourhood is now more than 50 per cent complete.
Raju Shroff, an Indian businessman and one of the trustees of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, confirmed that the temple will be open in time for the Hindu festival of Dusshera in 2022, followed by the Festival of Lights, Diwali, in November. The foundation stone for the temple’s construction was laid on August 29, 2020.
“Today, almost 52 per cent of the construction has been completed,” said Shroff.
The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali, making the locality a multi-religious corridor in Dubai.
“Once complete, there will be several churches, the Sikh Guru Nanak Darbar, and a Hindu temple in the same location,” explained Shroff in a previous interview with Khaleej Times.
The temple’s architecture will have a distinctive Arabian look. It will also be home to a 5,000sqft prayer area.
“The columns on the facade and interior were inspired by the traditional columns of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, India. The main Shikhar dome is inspired by the Nagara style of the Hindu temple architecture found predominantly in North India,” he added.
Built at an estimated cost of Dh 75 million, it is the second of two Hindu temples being built in the UAE.
-
Crime and Courts
Bogus website spreads fake news about Al Habtoor...
Group says scammers deceiving people into investing in fake shares. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: 46 food outlets fined, 60 get warnings for...
The municipality has set up a hotline to receive complaints from the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 women ordered to pay Dh150,000 for pushing ...
The victim had to be hospitalised for more than 20 days READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Expat on trial for attempted murder of...
The girl called the cops after regaining consciousness. READ MORE
-
Markets
INR touches 24.8 vs dirham? Confusion after...
As per rates aggregated by Google, the Indian currency plunged to 24.... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19 vaccine or negative PCR test must to...
The PCR test should have been taken within the previous 72 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
-
News
700km in 10 days: Camel trekkers prepare for epic ...
The adventurers will cover three emirates and 11 checkpoints; their... READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names