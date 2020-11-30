Dubai conference to highlight UAE-Israel peace accord

The Jerusalem Post and Khaleej Times to present in-person conference in 2021

The Jerusalem Post and Khaleej Times, the two largest English-language media organisations in Israel and the UAE, respectively, have partnered to present the first in-person conference in 2021 in Dubai.

The partnership comes after the signing of the historic Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel that ushered in a new vision for the Middle East.

The event in February will be preceded by a virtual confab on January 13, 2021.

The UAE-Israel Peace & Prosperity Roundtable will set the tone for the bilateral relations between the two countries. The half-day virtual confab will include renowned names from both sides spanning across government and business sectors discussing topics that form an integral part of the growth story of the UAE and Israel. Topics include healthcare technology, trade and investment, fintech collaboration and stability in the Middle East.

Hundreds are expected to attend the in-person conference, which will take place in February 2021 in Dubai. It will be the first of its kind and bring together political figures and business and civic leaders to discuss the growing importance of both the UAE and Israel on a global scale. It will discuss the importance of the Abraham Accords that aims to bring long-lasting peace in the region.

“This is a new era for Israel, the UAE and the entire Middle East,” said The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz. “We’re excited to partner with the Khaleej Times to bring together the top thought leaders in this space to discuss opportunities for our two countries.”

Vaman Vassudev Kamat, Editor-in-Chief of Khaleej Times, said: “We are moving towards an era of progress, prosperity, peace and friendship in the Middle East. The summit will help us explore business opportunities and strengthen people-to-people interactions.

The UAE-Israel Business Council made the connection between the two media outlets.

“Our vision for the UAE-Israel Business Council is to create partnerships between Israeli and Emirati companies to benefit both societies,” said UAE-Israel Business Council Co-founder and Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. “By bringing together these legacy media organisations from both countries, they have the opportunity to bring the top thought leaders in the new Middle East to create a conference that will set the stage for exciting opportunities and developments resulting from the Abraham Accords.”

About The Jerusalem Post

The Jerusalem Post is Israel’s leading English language daily newspaper with the largest global online presence for news and information about Israel and the Jewish world. Its annual conference has for the past 10 years served as one of the foremost confab, addressing the critical issues facing Israel and the Jewish world, bringing together international political, government, business, and academic leaders to address issues of economic, security and peace, among others. More information can be found on https://www.jpost.com

About Khaleej Times

Published by Galadari Printing and Publishing Co. LLC, Khaleej Times is the UAE’s first and longest-running English broadsheet. For over 40 years, readers have relied on Khaleej Times to provide unparalleled intelligence and insights in a complicated, confusing world. Be it print, digital or social, KT fulfills this promise with indispensable content, comment and opinion delivered by award-winning journalists.

With KhaleejTimes.com and its various social media platforms, KT has a formidable digital footprint, boasting of the best reach and audience engagement in the UAE. It reaches out to a targeted local and global readership interested in news and information both about the UAE as well as the Middle East in general.

For latest insights about the UAE AND GCC, visit: https://www.khaleejtimes.com