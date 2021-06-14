Dubai: Coldplay becomes first band to release music video on Burj Khalifa

The single, Higher Power, has also become the first international song to be projected on the world's tallest tower.

An apocalyptic planet, holograms and aliens — popular British band Coldplay sure held nothing back in their latest single, Higher Power.

But that's just as well, considering the song recently became the first music release to take place on the world's tallest tower — right here in Dubai.

The freshly-released music video transports fans to a surreal world, in which lead singer Chris Martin takes a leap into the future.

Organised by music streaming platform Anghami, it has also become the first international song to be projected on the Burj Khalifa.

Residents and visitors to Downtown Dubai were able to enjoy a memorable show of colours, patterns and music, while feeling like they were being transported to another planet.

Coldplay also celebrated the event by posting a clip of the event on their social media platforms.

“#HigherPower on the world’s highest tower! Incredible stuff from Anghami,” read a tweet from their official account.