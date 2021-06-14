Dubai: Coldplay becomes first band to release music video on Burj Khalifa
The single, Higher Power, has also become the first international song to be projected on the world's tallest tower.
An apocalyptic planet, holograms and aliens — popular British band Coldplay sure held nothing back in their latest single, Higher Power.
But that's just as well, considering the song recently became the first music release to take place on the world's tallest tower — right here in Dubai.
DON'T MISS:
>> UAE summer break: Top Dubai destinations to help you chill
The freshly-released music video transports fans to a surreal world, in which lead singer Chris Martin takes a leap into the future.
Organised by music streaming platform Anghami, it has also become the first international song to be projected on the Burj Khalifa.
#HigherPower on the world’s highest tower! Incredible stuff from @anghami— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 10, 2021
Stream Higher Power on #Anghami at https://t.co/R8ZfebJ3Eh#Dubai #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/5JbSGkPTUC
Residents and visitors to Downtown Dubai were able to enjoy a memorable show of colours, patterns and music, while feeling like they were being transported to another planet.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Holographic food could soon hit shelves near you
Coldplay also celebrated the event by posting a clip of the event on their social media platforms.
“#HigherPower on the world’s highest tower! Incredible stuff from Anghami,” read a tweet from their official account.
-
Transport
Dubai: 30 violations detected in taxis, limos...
In four days, the RTA inspected 321 taxis and detected 28 offences. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: New primary school to open for students...
It will cater to students from FS1 to Year 6. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tourist gets 10-year jail term, Dh50,000...
A review of CCTV footage enabled police to identify and track down... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Wife pours hot tea on husband's hand, he takes...
The wife said the husband had pushed her hard. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for leaving dirty cars on Abu...
Abandoned vehicles will also be seized. READ MORE
-
Telecom
Free internet calling apps in UAE: Is it legal to ...
VPN use is illegal when it comes to accessing or downloading calling... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi's green pass: All your questions...
You’d need the pass to gain entry to most public places... READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?