- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Coin cryptocurrency was never approved by any official authority
Officials told Khaleej Times an investigation is underway.
The Dubai Electronic Security Centre announced on late Thursday night that the ‘Dubai Coin’ digital currency has not been approved by any official entity and that the website promoting the coin is an unlicensed site, which aims to phish e-mail information, passwords and phone numbers of people through an electronic form.
Dubai Media Office tweeted from its handle @DXBMediaOffice that 'Dubai Coin cryptocurrency was never approved by any official authority. The website promoting the coin is an elaborate phishing campaign that is designed to steal personal information from its visitors.'
Officials on Thursday sounded caution on a crypto asset that has been making the rounds, claiming to be the official digital currency of the emirate.
DubaiCoin, a purported newly-launched virtual asset, came under a cloud after Arabian Chain Technology, which was reportedly behind the launch of DBIX, denied the news.
“We haven’t made such an announcement, please be cautious. Also this website, dub-pay.com/en/ is fake and [a] scam. Please be careful,” the Dubai Silicon Oasis-based company said on its twitter account.
Officials told Khaleej Times an investigation is underway.
On Wednesday, a Press release was issued, stating that Arabian Chain Technology was behind the launch of the asset. A number of local and foreign media covered the story, with a number pulling it down after some time.
DubaiCoin was launched at an original price of $0.17 and was listed on a number of trading platforms. Since then, most have apparently removed it, including market-leading CoinMarketCap.
However, as at 11pm on Thursday, crypto.com listed DubaiCoin’s price at $1.13, indicating a whopping increase of 1,114 per cent, with a supply of 4.26 million and a market capitalisation of $4.84 million.
At the time of going to press, accessing the DubPay website leads to a ‘Blocked URL’ page.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Minor fire at ceramics warehouse put out
Fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama were dispatched to the site. READ MORE
-
Health
UAE will have digital hospitals in post-pandemic...
Consensus emerges about the roadmap in the first Middle East Digital... READ MORE
-
Europe
Now, exchange your UAE driving licence for a UK...
Driver licences issued in the European Economic Area (EEA) are also... READ MORE
-
Transport
Ajman: 3-month grace for those seeking to renew...
If a violator fails to toe the line, then the 2017 law will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in...
These figures are much lower compared to the highs of over 3,000... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Teen driving without licence runs over 3 people,...
He fled from the scene after one of them was severely wounded. READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai
The Sheikha Ali Mosque can accommodate up to 650 worshippers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Man believed dead by family returns home...
The family members had wrongly identified the body at the hospital... READ MORE