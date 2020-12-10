News
Dubai closes 51 firms, fines 134 over Covid violations in November

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on December 10, 2020

98% of Dubai establishments comply with Covid-19 regulations

The Dubai Municipality has revealed that its inspection teams conducted 60,940 inspections in November to check how institutions and establishments are implementing the precautionary measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to Al Bayan, 98 per cent of the establishments were following the right precautionary measures in compliance with the government regulations.

The municipality ordered closure of 51 establishments, issued fines on 134 establishments and warned 165 over different violations related to the precautionary measures.

The violations included not implementing safety measures in prayer rooms at shopping centres, not installing thermal cameras at the entrances and not implementing measures to ensure social distancing. The violations detected for closures included overcrowding, violating the safety and health precautions, and cleaning or sterilising practices, the municipality added.




