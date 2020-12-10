Dubai closes 51 firms, fines 134 over Covid violations in November
98% of Dubai establishments comply with Covid-19 regulations
The Dubai Municipality has revealed that its inspection teams conducted 60,940 inspections in November to check how institutions and establishments are implementing the precautionary measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.
According to Al Bayan, 98 per cent of the establishments were following the right precautionary measures in compliance with the government regulations.
The municipality ordered closure of 51 establishments, issued fines on 134 establishments and warned 165 over different violations related to the precautionary measures.
The violations included not implementing safety measures in prayer rooms at shopping centres, not installing thermal cameras at the entrances and not implementing measures to ensure social distancing. The violations detected for closures included overcrowding, violating the safety and health precautions, and cleaning or sterilising practices, the municipality added.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Winter rains hit parts of Dubai,...
Light rains were experienced over Arabian Ranches area in Dubai. READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rain to hit parts of the country today
Expect high humidity in the evening, the NCM says. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new laws to enhance...
Ruler issues legislations aimed at enhancing efficiency and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE still region’s No.1 on Global Knowledge ...
The country maintained its position as the second best in the world... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews