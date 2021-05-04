Dubai charities pay off inmates' debts worth Dh1.5m

Food parcels worth Dh141,000 were also given to their families.

Fifteen inmates in Dubai have been released after their debts were paid off, thanks to nearly Dh1.5 million in donations from charities and philanthropists, the Correctional and Punitive Establishments of the emirate’s police has announced.

Inmates’ families also received food aid (Ramadan Meer) worth Dh141,100 from the Ministry of Interior and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Dubai Police, said the force values its partnership with charitable associations in the country, especially in carrying out humanitarian projects.

Lt Habib Husain Al Zarouni, head of humanitarian care department, said a specialised committee studies inmates’ cases and provides them with necessary support to help them start afresh.

“Our department paid special attention to resolve the financial crises of inmates and improve their lives, whether by settling their debts, sponsoring their families, or paying for tickets to facilitate their departure to their home counties after serving the sentence,” Lt Al Zarouni added.