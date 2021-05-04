- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai charities pay off inmates' debts worth Dh1.5m
Food parcels worth Dh141,000 were also given to their families.
Fifteen inmates in Dubai have been released after their debts were paid off, thanks to nearly Dh1.5 million in donations from charities and philanthropists, the Correctional and Punitive Establishments of the emirate’s police has announced.
Inmates’ families also received food aid (Ramadan Meer) worth Dh141,100 from the Ministry of Interior and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation.
Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Dubai Police, said the force values its partnership with charitable associations in the country, especially in carrying out humanitarian projects.
Lt Habib Husain Al Zarouni, head of humanitarian care department, said a specialised committee studies inmates’ cases and provides them with necessary support to help them start afresh.
“Our department paid special attention to resolve the financial crises of inmates and improve their lives, whether by settling their debts, sponsoring their families, or paying for tickets to facilitate their departure to their home counties after serving the sentence,” Lt Al Zarouni added.
-
News
New multi-organ transplant centre to be...
A first-of-its-kind department to deal with the management of heart... READ MORE
-
Weather
Videos: Hail, rains hit UAE for second day...
Rain, dust storm alert issued till 9pm tonight READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Alert patrol cop foils warehouse theft in...
The duo were trying to steal electrical copper cables worth more than ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect more pre-summer rain, says...
Cloud seeding operations are in progress to further enhance rainfall. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE...
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension extended until...
Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Offer prayers only in mosques, not streets,...
Special patrols will be deployed to ensure that worshippers don't... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Pakistan flights reduced; return fares begin...
A number of flights by UAE carriers have been cancelled from May 5 to ... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital