Dubai: Celebrate Philippines Independence Day with special show at Festival City Mall

June is set to be an exciting month for the Filipino and Russian expat community as the Dubai Festival City Mall will project both flags as part of the mall's award-winning visual and sensory extravaganza, IMAGINE, on Saturday, June 12, to mark Philippines and Russia Independence Day.

The mall will display the world's largest permanent projection featuring the Russian flag and present a special Philippines Independence Day show accompanied by lights and fountains offering an exceptional one-of-a-kind experience.

The festivities will take place on Saturday, June 12, at 7.30pm and 8.30pm where visitors will be able to enjoy a special Philippines Independence Day show following IMAGINE, whilst the Russian flag will be projected at 9.30pm.