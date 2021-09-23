Dubai becomes UN-designated role model for a smart city
Sheikh Hamdan congratulates government entities involved in feat
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council, met with heads of government entities whose efforts helped Dubai gain the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction’s recognition as a Role Model for a smart, sustainable, and resilient city.
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into a model for future cities has been the driving force for achievements in sustainable development. He said that Dubai is powered by national and international talent and has implemented world-class projects and deployed state-of-the-art solutions to make it the world’s best place to work and live.
The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction’s recognition acknowledges Dubai’s adoption of best practices and innovative approaches in disaster risk reduction. Dubai was ranked first globally in term of resilience. It was also the only city to be recognised among 56 cities shortlisted from 4,357 competing cities.
During the meeting that took place at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Hamdan congratulated various government entities whose efforts led to this global recognition. He urged the teams to continue to work to raise Dubai’s global sustainability rankings. He also highlighted the importance of supporting innovative ideas that can help Dubai convert challenges into opportunities and create a brighter future.
The heads of government entities said the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, and the continuous follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, have helped Dubai become a smart, sustainable and resilient city that provides a robust infrastructure and world-leading service quality.
The assessment of Dubai by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction focused on 10 Essentials for Making Cities Resilient, 117 indicator criteria, and other requirements and conditions.
Dubai’s risk and disaster management teams work to constantly raise their preparedness to deal with unforeseen crises and develop long term strategies to promote a culture of readiness to manage all kinds of risks.
