Dubai-based Indian classical musician receives UAE Golden Visa

Jogiraj Sikidar is the founder-director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts

Dubai resident and founder-director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, Jogiraj Sikidar received UAE Golden VISA in the art and culture category.

"A few months ago, I received an email from Dubai Culture and Arts Authority stating that I have been nominated for the golden visa in the creative category. It was such a pleasant surprise since I did not have any clue on who had nominated me, and I had not applied for the visa myself," said Sikidar.

"I am humbled and grateful to the UAE Government for this honour." said Sikidar. This visa ensures my belief that Dubai is a cultural melting pot of the world where talented artists can flourish in the field of creativity," he added.

The golden visa is part of the UAE's immigration initiative to attract investors, professionals, academicians, talented artists who could enrich the UAE society and perhaps look to relocate to the UAE – one of the best places to live and work.

"I moved to Dubai from India almost sixteen years ago and made the emirate my home. To be honest, my musical career flourished in Dubai ever since I decided to give up my career in broadcast media, become an artiste full time and set up Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts. The country has given me so much and I am grateful to the leaders of this country for their vision," Sikidar said.

A trained musician, Sikidar belongs to Kirana Gharana and his teachers include stalwarts like Pt. Mani Prasad, Kankana Banerjee, Shikha Ganguly and Prof. Rita Ganguly. Sikidar has mastered the legendary style of Thumri rendition of the late Siddeswari Devi and Begum Akhtar; a rare accomplishment for artists of his generation.

For more than 30 years now, Jogiraj has dedicated himself to performances and towards spreading Hindustani classical music. He has graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University and is an alumnus of IIM, Ahmedabad, India. Sikidar has been directing and producing Indian Broadway musicals through Dubai-based Malhaar, UAE's largest Indian performing arts ensemble. In 2016, Sikidar launched the Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts in Dubai, UAE, to connect the NRI community to their heritage.