Dubai-based Indian classical musician receives UAE Golden Visa
Jogiraj Sikidar is the founder-director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts
Dubai resident and founder-director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, Jogiraj Sikidar received UAE Golden VISA in the art and culture category.
"A few months ago, I received an email from Dubai Culture and Arts Authority stating that I have been nominated for the golden visa in the creative category. It was such a pleasant surprise since I did not have any clue on who had nominated me, and I had not applied for the visa myself," said Sikidar.
"I am humbled and grateful to the UAE Government for this honour." said Sikidar. This visa ensures my belief that Dubai is a cultural melting pot of the world where talented artists can flourish in the field of creativity," he added.
The golden visa is part of the UAE's immigration initiative to attract investors, professionals, academicians, talented artists who could enrich the UAE society and perhaps look to relocate to the UAE – one of the best places to live and work.
"I moved to Dubai from India almost sixteen years ago and made the emirate my home. To be honest, my musical career flourished in Dubai ever since I decided to give up my career in broadcast media, become an artiste full time and set up Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts. The country has given me so much and I am grateful to the leaders of this country for their vision," Sikidar said.
ALSO READ:
>> Singer Sonu Nigam gets UAE Golden Visa
>> Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
A trained musician, Sikidar belongs to Kirana Gharana and his teachers include stalwarts like Pt. Mani Prasad, Kankana Banerjee, Shikha Ganguly and Prof. Rita Ganguly. Sikidar has mastered the legendary style of Thumri rendition of the late Siddeswari Devi and Begum Akhtar; a rare accomplishment for artists of his generation.
For more than 30 years now, Jogiraj has dedicated himself to performances and towards spreading Hindustani classical music. He has graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University and is an alumnus of IIM, Ahmedabad, India. Sikidar has been directing and producing Indian Broadway musicals through Dubai-based Malhaar, UAE's largest Indian performing arts ensemble. In 2016, Sikidar launched the Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts in Dubai, UAE, to connect the NRI community to their heritage.
-
Education
61% of Dubai parents are more involved in...
Almost all the parents surveyed were ‘very satisfied’... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university
It categorically stated that the reports were untrue READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE to turn 50: New campaign to transform 5...
Individuals, organisations in UAE encouraged to donate and help... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man robbed of Dh108,000 after responding...
He was threatened with swords, hammers and knives. READ MORE
-
Africa
UN starts vaccinating people against Ebola in...
New outbreak started October 8 after a devastating epidemic that... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Indian classical musician receives UAE...
Jogiraj Sikidar is the founder-director of Malhaar Centre for... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo...
Over 100 performances to take place over course of the fair READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: University City Square to temporarily...
Sharjah: University City Square to close tomorrow READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded