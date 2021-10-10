Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw

He matched five out of six numbers

A Bangladeshi national has become the latest winner of the Dh1 million Mahzooz live draw that took place in Dubai on Saturday night.

The expat was announced as the second prize winner at the 46th weekly draw, after he matched five out of six numbers at the draw, making him Mahzooz’s 16th millionaire this year.

Additionally, 102 winners bagged Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 1,984 participants. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,171,440.

The first prize of the Mahzooz draw is Dh50 million, which is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs this Saturday, October 16, at 9pm UAE time.

Those who missed out on this week’s draw can participate by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

“Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community,” stated Ewings, the managing operator of Mahzooz, in a statement.

