Dubai back to school promotion: Win term fees with new DSS offer
Students can win from a total prize pool of Dh275,000
Lucky shoppers in Dubai can now win cash rewards to help cover the cost of school fees for the upcoming academic year.
The Dubai Summer Surprises’ (DSS) back-to-school scholarships offer a grand total of Dh275,000.
The ‘Modesh Scholarship’ will award a total of Dh250,000 to lucky students and their families. Ten winners will be presented with Dh25,000 each, with the prize draw taking place at the end of DSS on September 4.
Open to students of all ages, shoppers can have a chance of winning by spending a minimum of Dh200 at Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall or Circle Mall and scanning their receipts at the customer service desk to be eligible for the prize draw.
Electronics retailer Jumbo is giving away Dh25,000 in school fees to one lucky customer who spends more than Dh1,000 on laptops, desktops and tablets.
Shoppers will also have the opportunity to win a Microsoft Surface Go laptop each day until the end of DSS.
