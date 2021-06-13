Dubai approves 100-day plan for new creative zone

Filed on June 13, 2021 | Last updated on June 13, 2021 at 12.42 am

The 100-day plan to develop Al Quoz Creative Zone got the green light on Saturday.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai), gave her nod to implement the plan for this unique project that will make Dubai the world’s best city for artists and creative talent to live, work and flourish in.

“This is a pioneering project with ambitious goals, and we want it to be the best model for a creative ecosystem locally and globally. We have a clear vision to accomplish this unique national project in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who continues to inspire us with his leadership and unique forward-thinking philosophy in shaping the future,” Sheikha Latifa said.

Within 100 days, studies will be done; a multi-use space model will be developed; activities will be identified; mobility will be planned; and recommendations will be made, among other priorities.

The infrastructure development project team will be headed by Hussain Al Banna from the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and includes representatives from the Dubai Municipality, Wasl Asset Management Group and Dubai Culture.

The RTA is ready to support the Al Quoz Creative Zone with a series of projects that aim to ease people’s movement within the area, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general of the RTA and vice-chairman of the zone’s committee.

Providing flexible transport options is one of the goals, he said. The zone will be linked to the Al Safa Metro station and common paths for pedestrians, bicycles and e-scooters shall be set up.

“(The plan also includes) the implementation of a bridge designed creatively for pedestrians, bicycles and scooters on Al Manara Street and the development of a bus route between Al Safa Metro station and the area’s tourist and artistic attractions such as restaurants, shops and outdoor exhibitions,” Al Tayer said.

The project will also see the activation of cultural visas for creatives in Al Quoz, launching a dedicated platform for them within the ‘Invest in Dubai’ initiative, which offers a programme called ‘Al Quoz Creative Membership’. An integrated marketing strategy will also be developed to attract talent to the zone.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE ZONE’S DEVELOPMENT

> Conduct a comparative study on similar projects that combine living, working and public creative spaces

> Transport service from Al Safa Metro Station will be launched

> Flexible mobility options (including paths for cyclists, pedestrians and e-scooters) will be laid out

> A multi-use space model will be developed

> Landowners will be encouraged to provide units for creatives

> Cultural visa and membership programme will be activated

