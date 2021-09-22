Dubai announces special clinics for patients with 'long Covid-19'

Treatment for those with symptoms of the infection persisting four to 12 weeks after contracting the virus

Authorities in Dubai have announced special clinics for Covid-19 patients who have symptoms persisting even four weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

The clinics are for patients with the condition often referred to as 'long Covid'.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said the post-Covid-19 clinics would be held on Tuesdays at Al Barsha Health Centre and Thursdays at Nad Al Hammar.

The service is not for pregnant women and children under six years of age.

Dr Hanan Al Hammadi, family medicine consultant and director of Medical Affairs at DHA's Primary Health Care Sector, stressed the importance of the clinic.

"Post-Covid-19 clinics help support patients who experience lingering symptoms weeks or months after being cleared of the illness. The aim of the clinic is to conduct a thorough investigation, get all the necessary tests done and refer patients to specialists in cases where they need particular medical intervention in specific areas such as pulmonology, cardiology, mental health or neurology."

"The aim is to diagnose medical issues that need intervention and help the patient move towards a path of recovery and wellbeing," said Dr Al Hammadi.

The clinic offers a comprehensive assessment with a medical specialist, a range of diagnostic tests and treatments tailored to each patient's specific post-Covid symptoms.

Patients can book an appointment through the DHA’s call centre 800-342; or get a referral from a doctor at a DHA hospital or health centre; or a telemedicine referral from DHA’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ service.