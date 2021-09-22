Dubai announces special clinics for patients with 'long Covid-19'
Treatment for those with symptoms of the infection persisting four to 12 weeks after contracting the virus
Authorities in Dubai have announced special clinics for Covid-19 patients who have symptoms persisting even four weeks after contracting the coronavirus.
The clinics are for patients with the condition often referred to as 'long Covid'.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said the post-Covid-19 clinics would be held on Tuesdays at Al Barsha Health Centre and Thursdays at Nad Al Hammar.
The service is not for pregnant women and children under six years of age.
Dr Hanan Al Hammadi, family medicine consultant and director of Medical Affairs at DHA's Primary Health Care Sector, stressed the importance of the clinic.
"Post-Covid-19 clinics help support patients who experience lingering symptoms weeks or months after being cleared of the illness. The aim of the clinic is to conduct a thorough investigation, get all the necessary tests done and refer patients to specialists in cases where they need particular medical intervention in specific areas such as pulmonology, cardiology, mental health or neurology."
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: First free online Covid rehab to help long-haulers
>> Long Covid in UAE: New study says fatigue, depression may last up to 9 months
"The aim is to diagnose medical issues that need intervention and help the patient move towards a path of recovery and wellbeing," said Dr Al Hammadi.
The clinic offers a comprehensive assessment with a medical specialist, a range of diagnostic tests and treatments tailored to each patient's specific post-Covid symptoms.
Patients can book an appointment through the DHA’s call centre 800-342; or get a referral from a doctor at a DHA hospital or health centre; or a telemedicine referral from DHA’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ service.
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh65-billion housing...
The Dubai Ruler will personally supervise implementation of the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Dh100m research fund approved for American...
The Ruler of Sharjah met the new chancellor of the university, along... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Expat jailed, fined Dh20,000 for providing ...
Drugs were also seized from his apartment. The girlfriend has been... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
Partly cloudy and hazy conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park’s new season to begin on...
For the first time, the wildlife park will offer a behind the-scenes... READ MORE
-
News
Inside the Burj Al Arab with 90-minute, butler-...
Visitors will hear the "untold stories of Dubai’s world-famous... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai starts special clinics for 'long Covid-19'...
Treatment for those with symptoms of the infection persisting four to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Six billion doses of vaccine given...
UAE remains the most vaccinated country at 198 shots per 100 habitants READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating mediation services
21 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
21 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
35 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes