News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai announces free entry to museums tomorrow

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 17, 2021
Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

Dubai is home to several museums, including Al Shindagha and Etihad museums.


Dubai is offering free entry to its museums on Tuesday, May 18, it was announced on Monday.

The move is part of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s celebration of the International Museum Day.

Dubai is home to several museums, including Al Shindagha and Etihad museums.

According to the International Council of Museums, which coordinates the annual event, the day would be marked under the theme ‘the future of museums: Recover and reimagine”.

The theme “will focus on rethinking the museum of the future to meet the challenges of the present”.

Authorities in Sharjah had last week announced free entry to its 16 museums that cover widely varied fields, including Islamic art and culture, archaeology, heritage, science, marine life, as well as the history of the Emirate and the region.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210409&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409041&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 