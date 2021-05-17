- EVENTS
Dubai announces free entry to museums tomorrow
Dubai is offering free entry to its museums on Tuesday, May 18, it was announced on Monday.
The move is part of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s celebration of the International Museum Day.
.@DubaiCulture celebrates International Museum Day (May 18) providing free entry to the Authority’s museums. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/QLWig83T1X— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2021
Dubai is home to several museums, including Al Shindagha and Etihad museums.
According to the International Council of Museums, which coordinates the annual event, the day would be marked under the theme ‘the future of museums: Recover and reimagine”.
The theme “will focus on rethinking the museum of the future to meet the challenges of the present”.
Authorities in Sharjah had last week announced free entry to its 16 museums that cover widely varied fields, including Islamic art and culture, archaeology, heritage, science, marine life, as well as the history of the Emirate and the region.
