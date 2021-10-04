Dubai airport to deliver food to passengers at terminal

With the DXB&more service, passengers can also buy items from the Duty Free and have them delivered before their flight

Dubai Airports has introduced a new food, beverage and retail ordering service, which allows passengers to order their favourite foods from the restaurants operating at the airport and have it delivered directly to them before the flight departure.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the region. With the DXB&more service, passengers can also buy items from the Duty Free and have it delivered to them before their flight.

“We are always looking at ways to improve the experience our guests have at DXB, whether through the introduction of new retail and restaurant offerings, or through services and experiences like DXB&more," said Eugene Barry, EVP commerical at Dubai Airport.

"Over the past year, we have spent time thinking about the future of travel, the type of journey our guests will want going forward and how the travel retail environment needs to adapt to cater for these changes."

Barry added that the service is offering guests a convenient and 'almost contactless' way to enjoy their time in the airport.

"For busy travellers short on time, families who prefer to stay in one place or guests of the many airport lounges, DXB&more means they can shop in Duty Free or have something to eat from their favourite restaurant, without having to go too far,” he said.

Dubai International Airport handled 10.6 million passengers in the first half of 2021. The airport expects numbers to improve in the second half of the year.

How to use DXB&more

Airport guests travelling from DXB’s Terminal 3, B and C gates can access the new proposition via the WOW-fi landing page, QR codes around the airport or DXBmore.com.

Once online, menus from DXB’s favourite restaurants and a great variety of Duty Free shopping options are available to browse and order.

Guests have two options when finalising their purchase, to have it delivered directly to their gate or lounge, or to collect it themselves from the outlet.