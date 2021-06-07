Dubai agreement to explore suspended railway network
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inked an agreement to explore developing suspended transport network in the Emirate.
The agreement was signed with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group, a leading company in the suspended railways.
Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, said: “The signing of this MoU is part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to increase public transportation trips to 26 per cent by 2030.
“Realising this objective requires developing advanced futuristic transport systems and improving the sustainable transport network in Dubai.”
First look: 2 new swanky Dubai Metro stations open
The RTA is signing agreements with specialist companies to develop suspended transport systems. This will help the authority identify the relevant technologies used in this kind of mass transit means.
“We will be able to screen and obtain the best technologies and select the best systems for implementation in Dubai,” added Younes.
“The use of this type of transport in Dubai aims to accelerate the mobility of people, provide affordable mobility solutions, encourage community members to use them, and curb traffic congestion.”
