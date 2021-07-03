Dubai adopts new strategy to develop media sector

The Dubai Media Council discussed outlined its plans during its first meeting on Sunday.

The Dubai Media Council adopted the outlines of a comprehensive new development strategy to advance the emirate's media sector during its first meeting.

According to tweets by the Council's chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who presided over the meeting, the strategy will focus on "developing performance indicators" to evaluate media organisations' performance and progress.

"We will also develop a plan to develop the media economy to achieve our goals for the next stage," he wrote.

"Today, it has become necessary to review all our media achievements in order to establish a work system that takes all variables into account. This will enable us to raise the added value of the media sector, whether in terms of message and content, or in terms of its positive impact on the economy."

The Chairman in his tweets touted technology as the biggest factor contributing to change in the media sector. According to him, the rapid changes the world went through in the past two years only accelerated the impact.

"There is no doubt that technology is the biggest of those factors, with the revolution it has brought about in its various means and tools, and in its components and content as well," he said.