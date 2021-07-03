Dubai adopts new strategy to develop media sector
The Dubai Media Council discussed outlined its plans during its first meeting on Sunday.
The Dubai Media Council adopted the outlines of a comprehensive new development strategy to advance the emirate's media sector during its first meeting.
According to tweets by the Council's chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who presided over the meeting, the strategy will focus on "developing performance indicators" to evaluate media organisations' performance and progress.
"We will also develop a plan to develop the media economy to achieve our goals for the next stage," he wrote.
.. . pic.twitter.com/s1B0DiLOgL— Ahmed bin Mohammed (@AhmedMohammed) July 3, 2021
"Today, it has become necessary to review all our media achievements in order to establish a work system that takes all variables into account. This will enable us to raise the added value of the media sector, whether in terms of message and content, or in terms of its positive impact on the economy."
: .. . # pic.twitter.com/3Vn13I4X2t— Dubai Media Council (@DXBMediaCouncil) July 3, 2021
The Chairman in his tweets touted technology as the biggest factor contributing to change in the media sector. According to him, the rapid changes the world went through in the past two years only accelerated the impact.
# .https://t.co/BlRbXot9N6 pic.twitter.com/HSqTy9tcIr— Dubai Media Council (@DXBMediaCouncil) July 3, 2021
"There is no doubt that technology is the biggest of those factors, with the revolution it has brought about in its various means and tools, and in its components and content as well," he said.
-
News
Dubai: Quran teacher acquitted of molesting young ...
The student accused him of harassing her for over a year. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Hot and hazy weather, light winds...
A maximum of 48°C is expected on Friday. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Doctor convicted for wrong diagnosis
The lady doctor wrongly diagnosed a pregnant woman to be suffering... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,632 Covid-19 cases, 1,561...
More than 58.3 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo...
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Quran teacher acquitted of molesting young ...
The student accused him of harassing her for over a year. READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program