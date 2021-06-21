Dubai: 9.6kg cocaine hidden in bags seized at Terminal 3

The passenger was handed over to the police.

Dubai Customs inspectors at Terminal 3 seized around 9.6kg of cocaine, which was skillfully concealed in the inner lining of three bags belonging to a passenger coming from another country.

“Our inspection officers suspected this passenger who had three pieces of luggage with him,” said Khalifa bin Shahin, Acting Manager, Terminal 3.

"At the checkpoint, the passenger denied carrying any illegitimate goods, but he appeared confused and his body language showed he was not telling the truth. The inspectors searched his bags thoroughly and found 9.6kg of pure cocaine concealed inside the bags. The suspect and the bags were handed over to the police."

Shahin said the authority's priority is to safeguard society from the perils of drugs. "Despite the creative tricks some passengers use to hide prohibited materials, our highly-trained inspectors and advanced systems can thwart smuggling attempts,” he said.

Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, said: “The UAE is a global example to follow in combating drugs and safeguarding society from their hazards.

“Dubai Customs plays a vital role in this through its advanced infrastructure and highly trained inspection officers.”

Kamali added that there are different programmes, systems, technologies and plans in place to effectively combat and thwart any smuggling attempts.

These include the Dubai Airport Smart Bag Inspection System, among other advanced systems, that help in detecting drugs and other prohibited materials. Dubai Customs’ Smart Risk Engine, developed in-house, is one of the leading systems that can track and intercept suspicious shipments.

