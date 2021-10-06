Dubai: 9-year-old gets his own police uniform for helping keep students safe

Cops honoured him for his work as a safety ambassador.

Nine-year-old Mohammed Zayeed bin Ajmal Ayub, a UK national, has always been fascinated by how the Dubai Police’s are keeping the city safe — but he never imagined he would get a chance to be one of them.

In a sweet surprise, the Dubai Police honoured Mohammed for being a safety ambassador and gifted him with a cop uniform. He was also invited to the police’s graduation ceremony.

Mohammed has been raising security awareness among his peers in school, encouraging them to report bullying and abuse. He also patrols their campus from time to time to check on any incident of violence.

The boy proudly wore his police uniform as he received his award at the event. Fourteen other kids were recognised for their community work.

The Dubai Police safety programme, which targets students aged between 6 and 16, also educates them on their rights and what to do if they become victims of any crime. They are taught how to contact the Women and Children’s Department of the Dubai Police.

Besides being a safety ambassador, Mohammed has volunteered for a number of charity activities and helped his own mother in preparing parcels for distribution to those in need. Recently, he accompanied the police in welcoming Expo guests at Dubai International Airport.

