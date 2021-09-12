Dubai: 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck seized
The smuggling attempt was thwarted at the Hatta border crossing
Dubai Customs officials have seized 64 Saker falcons that were hidden inside a vegetable truck.
The smuggling attempt was thwarted at the Hatta border crossing.
They were caught after a customs inspector became suspicious of the truck driver's behaviour and proceeded to search his vehicle.
The live falcons were discovered hidden at the front of the truck underneath the vegetables.
The driver did not have any official documents or health certificates for the falcons, which have been transferred to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to be dealt with in accordance with international conventions and treaties.
