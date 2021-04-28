- EVENTS
Dubai: 6-month jail term, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral TikTok 'shooting' video
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public order.
A waiter who added gunshot sound effects to a TikTok video that went viral has been sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of Dh5,000 for publishing a clip that threatens public order.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the Electronic Evidence Department at Dubai Police confirmed that the sound effects in the video were not related to the location, but were deliberately added afterwards — which constitutes a violation of public order.
The accused admitted that he had made the clip himself in a car park in Dubai, then added sounds of gunshots and screaming.
He also deliberately shook the camera while filming in order to give the impression that he was fleeing the scene.
The sound effects were recorded and apparently taken from a movie, or an incident that occurred outside the country.
The accused fabricated the video to increase the number of his viewers and followers.
