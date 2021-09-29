News
Dubai: 4 get jail term for kidnapping, assaulting man over 'stolen gold biscuits'

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 29, 2021

They threatened to kill his family if he reported the incident to the police

Four Asians were sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court to a year in prison, followed by deportation, for kidnapping and assaulting a compatriot.

The four accused claimed that they assaulted and detained the victim in a house in a neighbouring emirate because he stole their gold biscuits.

According to police reports, the incident dates back to May, when an Asian worker filed a report accusing the gang members of assaulting him and threatening to kill his family if he informed the police. The victim said that two of the accused asked him to help them deliver gold bars to their home country.

The victim connected them with someone he knew who could help them deliver the gold. The accused met the person, but the victim said he did not know what happened between them and communication between him and his acquaintance was cut off.

Later, the victim was kidnapped by three of the accused who took him to a house in a nearby emirate and detained him for three days. They asked him to provide information about where his friend had travelled.

They let him go afterwards, but threatened to kill his family members back home if he reported the incident to the police.

A policeman told the court he found the convicts and arrested them after they confessed to the crime. The court sentenced them to a year in jail and ordered their deportation.

Afkar Abdullah



