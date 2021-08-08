Dubai: 349 offences recorded as motorists caught transporting passengers illegally
They were ferrying passengers in vehicles that were not licensed to do so.
Authorities in Dubai have recorded 349 offences related to illegal passenger transport in the second quarter of 2021.
The offences were registered after motorists were caught transporting passengers in vehicles that were not licensed to do so.
ALSO READ:
>> Over 27,000 distracted drivers fined in Abu Dhabi
>> Video: Hundreds of drivers in UAE fined Dh500 for not stopping at pedestrian crossings
Overall, 626 offences were registered as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) carried out 13,669 inspections of taxis, limousines, and cars rented out by the hour.
“Inspections focused on maintaining the interior and exterior appearance of taxis, limousines and hourly rented cars to maintain the service level of Dubai. The operations were also aimed to ensure the compliance with the regulations and guidance governing the transport of passengers in unlicensed vehicles,” said Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Licensing Agency, RTA.
The inspections covered about 90 per cent of cars that are rented by the hour; 81 per cent of taxi fleet; and 85 per cent of limousines.
Drivers of vehicles that did not match cleanliness standards were taught about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and keeping their vehicles clean.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rains reported in Dubai
What started off as a drizzle in Al Awir soon turned into heavy rains. READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man, who stabbed two, arrested at airport...
He was caught just before he was to board a flight to flee the UAE. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rise in temperature, rainfall likely
Videos show buffeting rains over some areas READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Capacity rules for restaurants, events eased
Events can be hosted at 60 per cent of capacity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rains reported in Dubai
What started off as a drizzle in Al Awir soon turned into heavy rains. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Airlines clarify rules for expats who got jab in...
Stranded residents flooded the social media handles of both airlines... READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA