Dubai: 349 offences recorded as motorists caught transporting passengers illegally

Authorities in Dubai have recorded 349 offences related to illegal passenger transport in the second quarter of 2021.

The offences were registered after motorists were caught transporting passengers in vehicles that were not licensed to do so.

Overall, 626 offences were registered as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) carried out 13,669 inspections of taxis, limousines, and cars rented out by the hour.

“Inspections focused on maintaining the interior and exterior appearance of taxis, limousines and hourly rented cars to maintain the service level of Dubai. The operations were also aimed to ensure the compliance with the regulations and guidance governing the transport of passengers in unlicensed vehicles,” said Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Licensing Agency, RTA.

The inspections covered about 90 per cent of cars that are rented by the hour; 81 per cent of taxi fleet; and 85 per cent of limousines.

Drivers of vehicles that did not match cleanliness standards were taught about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and keeping their vehicles clean.