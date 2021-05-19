Dubai: 3 pose as policemen, rob company of Dh253,000 with 'inside help'

They were arrested within 72 hours.

Five men who were behind a robbery attempt involving a company in Deira have been arrested.

According to Emarat Al Youm, an employee of the company told police he was at the organisation’s headquarters in the Freej Al Murar area in Deira with four other colleagues, when three people came in wearing police uniforms, masks and gloves.

He said that the trio began searching the company until they found the safe and forced him to open it. They then stole Dh253,500 and locked everybody inside the company before making their getaway.

After receiving the report, Dubai Police moved quickly to the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage. After forming an investigation team, they identified the three suspects and arrested them within 72 hours.

The first suspect admitted that the second accused told him of his plan to rob the company, and that he went with him and a third person to the company’s headquarters posing as anti-narcotics police. There, they assaulted one of the employees and stole the money from the safe.

The first suspect further revealed that two of the employees at the company conspired with them to carry out the robbery, and pretended to be victims to avert suspicion.