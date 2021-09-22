Dubai: 3-minute fireworks, 50% off dolphin show tickets for Saudi National Day

Dubai Aquarium to lead special underwater tribute

A three-minute fireworks show will light up the Dubai sky as the UAE celebrates the Saudi National Day tomorrow, September 23. The dazzling display at the Burj Al Arab is among the several events Dubai has planned to mark Saudi Arabia’s special day.

Some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks will be lit up in the colours of the Saudi Arabian flag tomorrow. From 8 pm, the Burj Khalifa will light up, while the Dubai Fountain will have a show choreographed to the Saudi national anthem. The Frame in Zabeel Park will be bathed in green light, while the IMAGINE Show at Dubai Festival City Mall will stage a special performance.

The Palm Fountain at The Pointe will have a special show every hour from 8pm, while the Museum of the Future and Ski Dubai will also be illuminated in green.

Underwater tribute

The Dubai Aquarium will host a special celebration. The KSA flag will be raised inside the aquarium as part of a unique underwater event, with performances at 11.45am, 2.45pm and 4.30pm.

50% off for dolphin show

Entry to the Dolphin & Seal Show at Dubai Dolphinarium will be half price from September 23 to 25. Customers can use the promo code DTCM50 online to apply the savings.

The 91st KSA National Day comes as land and air borders between Saudi Arabia and UAE reopen. Dubai is a popular destination for Saudis and it will “warmly welcome families and visitors arriving by car or plane”.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “This year’s KSA National Day is a cause for much celebration for UAE residents and Saudi citizens alike. Dubai is ready to welcome back visitors from KSA. The reopening of borders and transport links between the two nations has come at the perfect time, and we are looking forward to receiving families who have made the journey from Saudi to celebrate their country’s national day in Dubai, their home away from home.”

