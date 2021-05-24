Dubai 3-day super sale with 90% off: Win supercars, millions of loyalty points

Residents and visitors who spend Dh500 or more will get the chance to win one of two Festival City gift cards loaded with Dh10,000.

Dubai’s 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) offers up to 90 per cent off at over 1,500 stores across malls. The 72-hour sale happens from May 27 to 29.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), here is a list of the bargains you are in for:

>> Supercar at The Dubai Mall

Residents and visitors at The Dubai Mall will have the chance to win a Fenyr SuperSport hypercar and one million Emirates Skywards Miles.

Made by W Motors in Dubai, the Fenyr SuperSport is the ultimate on-road racer and will be displayed at The Dubai Mall between the Grand Atrium and the Aquarium.

>> 2 million SHARE points at Majid Al Futtaim Malls

Shoppers at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha stand a chance to win two million SHARE points.

>> Dh10,000 gift cards at Dubai Festival City Mall

Residents and visitors who spend Dh500 or more will get the chance to win one of two Festival City gift cards loaded with Dh10,000.

>> 90% + 20% off at Outlet Village

The super sale will see prices drop by up to 90 per cent at The Outlet Village. Additionally, many of the venue’s retailers will offer an additional 20 per cent off.

