Dubai 3-day super sale ends on a high note
Shoppers splurged on over 400 international and regional brands all under one roof this weekend.
The three-day Dubai super sale ended on a high note on Saturday. Expatriates from all walks of life went on a shopping spree over the weekend – both online and offline. Retail outlets across shopping malls offered deals up to 90 per cent off, sending shoppers into a buying frenzy.
Take for example, the Dubai Festival City Mall. Shoppers splurged on over 400 international and regional brands all under one roof this weekend, according to David Huesser, director of asset management – Al-Futtaim Malls.
He said, “We’ve worked closely with our retail partners to bring visitors some of the best offers and experiences they can get in Dubai.”
The Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi showcased offers up to 80 percent off major. brands
Shoppers enjoyed deals on brands such as Missguided and Decathlon, and popular labels such as Adidas, Mango, MAC, Tory Burch, Max Mara, Bauhaus, and Other Stories, Diesel, American Eagle and Massimo Dutti.
Residents who partook in the shopping extravaganza said after a difficult year amid the pandemic, a weekend of retail therapy was helpful. Furthermore, social distancing norms were well managed in the outlets, according to visitors. Sharri Sharma, a resident of Dubai and housewife said, “Since the pandemic, we’ve been doing a lot of our shopping online. However, it felt good to get out this weekend and do some in-store shopping.”
She added, “My family and I went to Dubai Mall. It was more crowded than usual, however, people maintained adequate distance between each other.”
Another expatriate Mary Brewer, said, “Dubai has always been an incredible shopping destination. The deals have been great. My husband and I stuck to buying online. We did not want to risk going to busy malls.”
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
