Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school transport company who won $1 million under his colleague’s name.
A group of 25 workers, who recently won a million dollars, has hit another jackpot. The employees of a school transport company had won $1 million on March 21 in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.
And on Wednesday, the Finest Surprise draw saw Jayan Palakkal, a 51-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, win a BMW 760Li xDrive.
A father of one, Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school transport service company in Al Quoz who won $1 million under his colleague’s name, Rahul Kovithala Thazheveettil.
Sharing the ticket cost with the same group of 25 employees, Palakkal, who put the ticket under his name this time, was ecstatic to share the good news to his colleagues.
"This is a great opportunity and we will continue to buy tickets. I encouraged everyone to take part in this amazing promotion,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dean Post, a 53-year-old South African national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz GLE 53 4M AMG; and Muhammad Ali Atara, a Pakistani national, won a BMW R 1250 RS motorbike. Hafeezur Rahman, an Indian national based in Dubai, won an Aprilla RSV4 Factory motorbike.
