Dubai 2040 plan: Sheikh Hamdan says aim is to make city best in the world

The plan will pave the way for a new phase that requires "unprecedented levels of unified work and coordination", he said.

The Crown Prince of Dubai on Sunday announced the establishment of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai.

The committee will be headed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai plan 2040: 5 areas to see massive development

The team will oversee the urban planning sector, including the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"Our goal is to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and governance," he said, in a post on Twitter. "Our goal is to make Dubai the best city for life in the world."

Speaking of Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Sheikh Hamdan said it will pave the way for a new phase that requires "unprecedented levels of unified work and coordination".

DON'T MISS:

>> Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Here's all you need to know

He credited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for Dubai, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for setting "great goals" for the next two decades.

The new committee will oversee the achievement of these goals with the support and participation of various stakeholders in a way that speeds up the pace of achievements, he said.