Dubai: 2-year-old's organ donation saves 3 lives; Sheikh Hamdan praises family
He identified the child as Vijith Vijayan in his tweet
A family in Dubai helped save the lives of three children by donating their deceased two-year-old son’s organs.
Hailing the family’s humanitarian gesture, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said they decided to donate their child’s organs even as they endured his loss.
Sheikh Hamdan identified the Dubai-based child as Vijit Vijayan in his tweet.
“Three children’s lives were saved in UAE and Saudi Arabia because of this sacrifice. I am truly thankful to all the teams involved for their efforts. May your soul rest in peace, Vivaan, and my sincere wishes for a healthy life ahead for the three children,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
The UAE allows transplantation of human organs and tissues from both living and deceased donors. Anyone in the country — regardless of nationality — can become a donor or recipient of an organ.
In February this year, a clinically brain-dead donor saved the lives of four people in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The 50-year-old donor was admitted to Tawam Hospital after an acute stroke that resulted in brain trauma and, consequently, brain death.
>> Abraham Accords: UAE patient to get a kidney from Israeli woman
>> Sheikh Mohammed approves UAE centre to regulate organ transplants
In the same month, an Emirati gave a new life to his sister with his kidney. Buti Alhamedh, a professional sportsman, happily donated his kidney to his youngest sister, Alia.
In January 2021, Dubai teen Pritvik Sinhadc got a new lease of life as doctors in the emirate performed the first ever paediatric kidney transplant on him from a live donor – his father.
