Dubai: 2 police officers nab violent criminal, honoured
The fugitive culprit had fled the scene after attempting to stab his co-worker to death.
Two police officers were honoured yesterday by Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for their quick responses which led to the arrest of a violent criminal.
The two officers, Captain Saeed Al-Hanawi and Lieutenant Saif Al-Khatri, managed to arrest the criminal in under an hour despite the fact that he fled from the scene of the crime.
Colonel Saeed Al-Madhani, Deputy Director of the Al Qusais the Control Centre had received a report of an attempted murder inside a company accommodation building in Muhaisnah 2.
The two officers moved to the area and questioned witnesses, learning that an Asian offender had locked his co-worker in a room and assaulted him with a knife.
Al Madhani said that the perpetrator then exited the room carrying the knife, disposed of it, and fled the scene.
The victim, who had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely, was quickly provided with first aid and rushed to hospital.
Al Madhani confirmed that the two officers immediately began looking for the fugitive culprit and swiftly found him in the surrounding area wearing blood-stained clothes. The man confessed to his crime, citing personal differences between him and the victim.
The case has been referred to public prosecution for further investigation.
