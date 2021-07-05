Dubai: 19 charged with embezzling over Dh183 million from law firm
The defendants were also accused of forging official documents, and using them to set up four consultancy firms in other countries.
The Public Prosecution in Dubai has referred 19 people of various nationalities, including four fugitives, to the Criminal Court on charges of embezzling more than Dh183 million from a law firm.
The defendants were also accused of forging official documents, and using them to set up four consultancy firms in other countries.
According to Al Khaleej, the case dates back to 2017, when the owner of a law firm discovered that the office manager (the main defendant), along with the rest of the accused, had tampered with the firm’s profits by falsifying final statements and forging documents.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: 3 on trial for forging document to avoid paying Dh6.4 million
The owner of the firm filed a report accusing his office manager and several employees of forgery and establishing legal consultancy offices in four countries to steal money from his office and his clients.
He stated that the accused submitted forged documents to government agencies to establish a consulting office without his knowledge, with the intention of defrauding his clients, collecting the fees for cases related to his office, and profiting unjustly from funds belonging to him.
During investigations, an employee in the Sharjah Free Zone confirmed that the main defendant in the case submitted a request in 2014 on behalf of three other defendants, with a power of attorney certified by the notary public, to establish a company for administrative services and consultancy. In 2016, the fourth defendant submitted a request to cancel the company's contract.
The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants on seven counts, including embezzlement of Dh183,660,000 belonging to the law firm.
It also charged the main defendant with leaking the data of clients of the law firm for the benefit of companies he established with his wife and other defendants in a free zone in two cities in the country and four cities around the world.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: 2 men face trial for trading in fake currency notes, duping victim of $30,000
The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the remaining defendants with participating in and assisting the main defendant in the aforementioned charges, as well as possession of funds obtained from crimes, in addition to breach of trust.
It also charged a European national with participating in the forgery of an electronic document and using it with prior knowledge.
The Court of Appeal in Sharjah had upheld a preliminary ruling issued by the Criminal Court to imprison three employees who were working in the same law firm in absentia for a period of three years. It also moved to imprison a fourth convict for six months, followed by deportation.
-
News
Dubai: 19 charged with embezzling over Dh183...
The defendants were also accused of forging official documents, and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 on trial for forging document to avoid...
While the victim was abroad, a lawyer contacted him asking if he'd... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 2 men face trial for trading in fake...
Defendants lure with bogus online advertisement, Dubai Police say. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid day ahead; temperature...
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45°C to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list: 8 countries with Emirates flight...
The travel restrictions are in keeping with government directives due ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Lionel Messi kicks off 3-month...
The UAE will host the mega event from October 1, 2021, to March 31,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines to send 4 flights to UAE for stranded ...
While the July 12 flight is already fully booked, seats for three... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
Attractive pay packages and incentives are on offer. READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program