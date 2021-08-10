Dubai: 11-year-old's severed leg restored in 7-hour surgery

He may need to undergo medical rehabilitation and therapy for up to a year.

Doctors in Dubai have restored an 11-year-old boy’s severed leg in a complex surgery that lasted seven hours.

The boy’s leg was severed from the knee down after a collision between two jet-skis. He was rushed to the Rashid Hospital.

Dr Khaled Al Awadi from the hospital said a medical team stablised the limb and reconnected the arteries using an advanced surgical microscope. After the complex surgery, the team ensured blood circulation in his veins and arteries.

Five days after the operation, doctors patched the wound with skin from his thigh. He may need to undergo medical rehabilitation and therapy for up to a year.