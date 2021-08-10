News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai: 11-year-old's severed leg restored in 7-hour surgery

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on August 10, 2021

He may need to undergo medical rehabilitation and therapy for up to a year.


Doctors in Dubai have restored an 11-year-old boy’s severed leg in a complex surgery that lasted seven hours.

The boy’s leg was severed from the knee down after a collision between two jet-skis. He was rushed to the Rashid Hospital.

ALSO READ:

>> Jet skis banned from entering Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour areas

>> UAE: Aspiring boxer beats cancer after doctors remove 50 tumours from his stomach

Dr Khaled Al Awadi from the hospital said a medical team stablised the limb and reconnected the arteries using an advanced surgical microscope. After the complex surgery, the team ensured blood circulation in his veins and arteries.

Five days after the operation, doctors patched the wound with skin from his thigh. He may need to undergo medical rehabilitation and therapy for up to a year.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210708&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709184&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 