Dubai: 11-year-old's severed leg restored in 7-hour surgery
He may need to undergo medical rehabilitation and therapy for up to a year.
Doctors in Dubai have restored an 11-year-old boy’s severed leg in a complex surgery that lasted seven hours.
The boy’s leg was severed from the knee down after a collision between two jet-skis. He was rushed to the Rashid Hospital.
ALSO READ:
>> Jet skis banned from entering Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour areas
>> UAE: Aspiring boxer beats cancer after doctors remove 50 tumours from his stomach
Dr Khaled Al Awadi from the hospital said a medical team stablised the limb and reconnected the arteries using an advanced surgical microscope. After the complex surgery, the team ensured blood circulation in his veins and arteries.
Five days after the operation, doctors patched the wound with skin from his thigh. He may need to undergo medical rehabilitation and therapy for up to a year.
-
News
Dubai: In most child abuse cases, culprit is...
Dubai Police handled 103 cases of child abuse last year. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Now, residents can report accidents and...
Over 26 smart services are on offer amid digital transformation... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Heavy summer rains boost farm production
Cloud seeding had started in the country in the late 1990s and... READ MORE
-
Government
Greece wildfires: UAE sends urgent aid, equipment
On Tuesday, an Emirati aircraft loaded with food, health supplies and ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Samsung leader Jay Y Lee granted parole
Support for his parole had grown amid anxiety that key strategic... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 6 injured in 3 accidents in 48 hours
One of the accidents was a six-vehicle pileup. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Covid vaccine certificate not needed to...
The airline's support team confirmed the development on Twitter. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Philippine pavilion an ode to overseas ...
The ‘Bangkota’ (meaning coral reef)-inspired pavilion... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022