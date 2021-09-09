Dubai: 10 students win Dh25,000 each in back to school promotion

Cash from the Modesh Scholarship promotion can be used to pay school, university fees or online learning courses

Ten lucky students have won Dh25,000 each as part of a scholarship promotion held during the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Held for the second year in a row and open to students of all ages, the Modesh Scholarship promotion gifted a total of Dh250,000 in weekly draws. The cash can be used to pay school and university fees or to cover the cost of online learning courses.

One of the winners, Hanan Noureddine, a Lebanese, said: “It took me by great surprise to be contacted as a winner. It is the first time I’ve ever won even though I always participate in these draws as they are fun.”

Stacey Pinto from India said it was the first time he had won something like this. “I passed my Certified Management Accountant exam this year and will continue to invest in my education and support others who may not have the means to do so.”

Elena Mikhaylova from Russia said she didn’t believe it when she got a call from a customer service supervisor. “He had to persuade me that it was not a joke or a trick. The cash will be used to pay school fees for my son Max, who just joined FS2.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said academic fees are a “significant financial burden” for UAE residents and visitors. “This makes the Modesh Scholarship such a special promotion that reflects not only Modesh’s famously generous personality but also DSS’s tradition of rewarding lucky shoppers with life-changing prizes.”