Dubai: 1 killed, 7 injured in accident caused after tyre burst

The Dubai Police described the nature of the injuries as moderate to serious.

One person died and seven others were injured after a crash involving a truck and a bus in Dubai. The accident was reported at 1.45pm on Tuesday.

The truck had stopped in the middle of Emirates Road after a tyre burst, after which a bus crashed into it. The Dubai Police described the nature of the injuries as moderate to serious.

Another accident involving a tyre burst on the same day left a driver seriously injured. Around 7.30pm on Ras Al Khor Road, a minibus veered from its lane and crashed into a concrete barrier after a tyre burst.

Two other accidents on the day left two injured.

One happened around 7.45pm when a car rammed a motorcycle, leaving the rider injured. The accident was blamed on failure to leave a safe distance between the vehicles.

Another accident happened in the night, after a car rammed into a sidewalk.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic, urged motorists to check their tyres before driving. They must ensure that the tyres are not worn out or have not expired. The scorching temperatures cause worn-out tyres to explode, he pointed out.

The officer also stressed on the need to leave adequate distance between vehicles.