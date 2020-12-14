News
DSF 2020: Opening celebration concerts announced

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 14, 2020

Clean Bandit DJ Set

Singer Anne-Marie

Singer Anne-Marie, pop band Clean Bandit DJ Set and vocalist Yasmin Green set to perform on the second day

International singing sensation Anne-Marie, pop band Clean Bandit DJ Set and vocalist Yasmin Green are some of the acts that will be headlining the concert on the second day of the Dubai Shopping Festival’s (DSF) opening celebration weekend.

The concert will bring the curtain down on two days of live music and entertainment at Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Etisalat Market OTB at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai on December 18.

“I am so excited to come back and perform at the Dubai Shopping Festival. I always have a great time when I’ve visited in the past and I’m really looking forward to returning to Dubai,” said Anne-Marie.

While Clean Bandit DJ Set is very excited to be coming to event. “We love Dubai, it’s going to be great fun,” the band said.

The evening will take place in line with all of the health and safety precautions, including social distancing, temperature checks and the wearing of masks at all times.

Etisalat Market OTB will open at 12pm and will feature a host of great F&B vendors, retail concepts and activities for the whole family, the concert will kick off at 5.30 pm.

Tickets to attend the concert at Burj Park, Downtown start from Dh50, and can be purchased on DubaiCalendar.com, Platinumlist.net or on the Dubai Calendar app.




