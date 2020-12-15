DSF 2020: Dubai shoppers will win Dh1m during festival

Shop Dh150, Dh200 or Dh350 at participating malls to win cash prizes

Shoppers in Dubai will have a chance to win Dh1 million during the 26th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which will run from December 17, 2020 to January 30, 2021, the Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shoppers at participating malls will get a chance to win cash prizes during the weekly raffle draw that will be hosted on December 26, and January 11, 18, 25 and 30.

With every spend of Dh150, Dh200 and Dh300, customers will be entitled to red, blue or yellow vouchers, respectively. Shoppers with red vouchers can win a total of Dh250,000, whereas blue voucher holders can win a total of Dh350,000 and yellow voucher holders Dh400,000. This includes 24 lucky winners who will be selected from the raffle draw to spin the wheel and have a chance to win prizes ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh20,000.

The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group promotion this year include: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Quoz Mall, Arabian Centre, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman Centre, Central Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Jebel Ali Mall, Karama Centre, Marhaba Mall, Oasis Mall and Reef Mall.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, said: “We are exuberant to announce a unique and exciting three-category raffle promotion for tourists and residents of the UAE. We are following a novel format of flexible participation for DSF 2021, with an intention to have more participants and more winners this year. Regardless of the spends, the three categories of promotion will give every shopper an opportunity to be a winner, adding to shopping excitement and family fun. Whether they dine or shop for general goods, they stand a chance to enter the draw even with a spend of as little as Dh150 or less.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “DSF is the flagship event of our ever-evolving retail calendar. Dubai has established itself as the shopping hub of the world. Our customer-centric promotions and activations are famous amongst shoppers. People from across the world look forward to the Dubai Shopping Festival and we are committed to providing them each year with an experience of a lifetime. This year’s promotion of DSMG will add to every shopper’s excitement and will increase footfall in participating malls.”

