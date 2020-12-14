DSF 2020: 100 shoppers to win up to 25kg of gold

Four winners to take home 1kg of gold every other day

Around 100 gold and jewellery shoppers in Dubai will win up to 25kg of gold in raffle draws. Four winners will take home one kilo of gold (250 grammes each) every other day during the 26th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival that starts on December 17.

According to Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), over 200 outlets are participating in the promotion.

On purchasing gold jewellery worth Dh500, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon.

Two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth Dh500. Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win a total of 25kg of gold, with four winners (250g gold each) announced every second day from December 18, 2020, to January 30, 2021.

On January 30, 12 lucky shoppers, chosen from among the buyers and the winners, will take home up to 3kg (250g gold each) of gold as a final day DSF mega prize.

Apart from the participating outlets, jewellery shoppers will also be able to participate in the raffle promotion with their jewellery purchases from the shops in concourse B at Terminal 1, concourse C at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the Dubai airports.

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, said: “We believe there is no better way to reward shoppers than by gratifying them with gold prizes. For most of this year, tourist-driven sales for gold, as well as from local buyers, have been negatively impacted. We are now starting to see tourists at the Deira Gold Souq and that has always been a major positive for the business.

:We have witnessed an increase in demand for gold jewellery in the last couple of months and expect it to grow further after the launch of the big DSF raffle promotion, as shoppers want to increase their chances of winning by shopping during DSF. Like every year, our promotion will be one of the highlights of the shopping festival.”

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com