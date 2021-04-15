News
Drone blast hits Iraq airport in new tactic against coalition base

AFP/Baghdad
Filed on April 15, 2021
AFP

No casualties reported in the strike.

An explosives-packed drone slammed into Iraq's Arbil airport in the first reported use of such a weapon against a base used by US-led coalition troops in the country, officials said Thursday.

There were no casualties in the strike on the capital of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region late Wednesday, although it did cause damage to a building in the military part of the airport.




