Draw Abu Dhabi beaches for a chance to win smartphone, other prizes

Entries will be accepted only until October 2.

Calling all artists: Draw, paint or create an artwork that depicts Abu Dhabi’s beaches for a chance to win a smartphone or a tablet, among other prizes.

Launched by the city’s municipality, ‘The Most Beautiful Drawing of Abu Dhabi Beaches’ competition aims to promote the Capital’s sceneries and raise the community’s awareness of keeping their surroundings clean and green.

The contest has been open since August 28 and entries will be accepted until October 2.

Prizes including smartphones, tablets and others will be given to the top three winners, according to the authorities.

Mechanics

>> The subject of the drawing can be the Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach (phase one and phase two), the Sea Beach, or Al Bateen public beach.

>> They are free to use drawing tools and materials of their choice, including pencils, watercolour, oil paint and charcoal.

>> The painting can be of any size the contestant deems appropriate.

>> Participants can create the artworks in any way: They can do mosaics or use sticks and other materials, as long as the piece is permanent and can be kept.

>> Non-fixed works, such as sand art, will not be accepted.

>> The contestant can visit the beach and draw the painting physically while adhering to physical distancing and other Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Contestants have been advised to put their paintings in an envelope with their names and contact details written on it, and then submit it to the Abu Dhabi City Municipality office at Al Bateen Public Beach.

A panel of judges will look at the paintings and determine the winners, who will be announced from October 10 to 14.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com