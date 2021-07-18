Don’t text Eid greetings while driving, Dubai Police tell motorists
The practice will result in serious accidents, a top officer said.
Motorists must not text or respond to Eid Al Adha greetings on the phone while driving, the Dubai Police have said.
The practice will result in serious accidents, a top officer said.
This came as the police in Hatta said they are all set for the rush the area generally witnesses during long holidays. The four-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow, July 19.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said they have increased the number of patrols in the area.
He called on parents to monitor their children during the festive days and raise their awareness about the dangers of firecrackers.
"Parents should also prohibit their children from swimming in dams and climbing dangerous mountains or cliffs," he added.
He also urged residents to abide by the traffic laws and regulations and officers' instructions.
The officer said residents must abide by all Covid safety protocols, including wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.
-
