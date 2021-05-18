Don't miss: Sharjah's reading fest for kids begins tomorrow

From immersive storytelling sessions to puppetry and inventor workshops, here are top SCRF activities for youngsters.

Engage kids in a day of fun and learning as the 11-day Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) opens today.

More than 500 SCRF events and activities are lined up for the youth at the Expo Centre Sharjah until May 29 — from workshops and immersive storytelling sessions to meet-and-greet opportunities with famous authors from 15 countries.

With safety measures in place, visitors are also free to trawl through a wide collection of books to be showcased by 152 publishers.

Twenty-seven highly acclaimed authors are excited to meet the country’s young readers.

New York Times best-seller writer and illustrator Claudia Rueda, from Colombia, said: “When children discover the possibilities of reading surrounded by a playful and exploratory environment, and when that experience is shared by their adult caregivers, the book becomes an instrument of freedom and not an obligation.”

For Kevin Sherry, award-winning author and illustrator of I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean, making a connection with his readers is important. “Over the course of my 15-year career illustrating children’s books, I have performed thousands of shows at many schools. However, the coronavirus pandemic put an end to school visits. SCRF 2021 will be the first time I will be performing in almost two years and I am very excited about it.”

Covid safety measures should be strictly observed at the venue. Use of face masks and physical distancing are mandatory.

Four things youngsters can do at SCRF

1. Be a curious inventor

The Little Inventor workshop will test kids’ collaborative and critical thinking skills to discover several STEM functions

(May 22, 4-5pm at Kids Hall Workshop 6)

2. Enjoy a VR storytelling session

House of Wisdom will fuel and empower imaginations of young girls and boys as it transforms storytelling though a world of immersive technologies. There will also be puppetry and hands-on workshop.

(Sessions to be delivered throughout the fest at House of Wisdom pavilion)

3. Create eco-friendly bags from scratch

The ‘Shopping Bag’ workshop will instil a love for the environment in children by showing them the significance of replacing harmful single-use plastic bags with reusable ones.

(May 23, 5.15pm—6:15pm, Kids Hall Workshop 6)

4. Discover fossils that are millions of years old

Sharjah Public Library will engage visitors in a virtual journey to Al Buhais Geology Park to learn more about the region’s rich geological history.

(May 26, 4–5pm, Kids Hall Workshop 6)