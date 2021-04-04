Don't accept bags from unknown people, UAE passengers told

Advisory has been issued to ensure a safe and risk-free journey.

People flying into the UAE have been advised not to receive luggage from unknown people without knowing the content in the bags as this could land them in trouble.

The UAE’s Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has advised travellers not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without confirming the content of the goods.

This was announced by the FCA recently in an elaborate advisory and tips for travellers to ensure a safe and risk-free journey.

It urged the UAE-bound passengers to refrain “from receiving luggage or bags from unknown persons in the country of departure without knowing their contents, not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without verifying their contents.”

Like all countries across the globe, the customs authorities have also banned many items that passengers cannot carry when flying into the UAE. Items that are prohibited to carry can put travellers in jeopardy.

Some of the prohibited and restricted items include narcotics, gambling tools/machines, nylon fishing nets, live animals of pig species, raw ivory, laser pens with the red-light package, fake and counterfeited currency, substances contaminated nuclear rays and dust, publications, pictures, religiously offensive or immoral drawings and stone sculptures, as well as chewing substances, including betel leaves.

While a number of restricted commodities may be allowed following competent authorities’ consent including live animals, plants, fertilisers and pesticides, weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks, medicines, drugs and medical equipment and instruments, media publications and products, new vehicle tyres, transmission and wireless devices, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and personal care products, raw diamonds and cigarettes manufactured and processed from tobacco.

The FCA emphasised that travellers, who are caught smuggling, would be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both penalties could run concurrently.

It also asked travellers to declare cash sums and precious items upon arrival in the UAE.

Passengers who are bringing their medicines into the UAE have been asked to carry a certified prescription for medications, follow the guidelines and instructions issued by airlines and forwarding companies.

Travellers have been urged not to conceal information on prohibited or restricted substances and articles.

