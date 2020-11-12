Filed on November 12, 2020 | Last updated on November 13, 2020 at 07.56 am

Diwali in Dubai: Where to watch fireworks this weekend

The Pointe, Global Village and Dubai Festival City to light up as the city celebrates the Indian festival this weekend.

Dazzling firework displays, amazing water fountains and rhythmic music will come together to brighten up Dubai as the city celebrates Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, this weekend.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s Diwali festivities include fireworks at Global Village and The Pointe. Enjoy choreographed performances of light, sound and breathtaking colours at both venues.

The Pointe, at the Palm Jumeirah will feature a specially designed performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain, The Palm Fountain, and a fireworks show on November 13.

At 9pm, fireworks will illuminate Atlantis, The Palm hotel and The Pointe before The Palm Fountain leaps into action. The special Diwali show will have the Bollywood song Malhari from the movie Bajirao Mastani playing in the background.

The Pointe

The Palm Fountain’s two giant floating platforms, covering 14,000 sq ft, will have powerful water jets shooting 105 metres into the air. About 3,000 LED lights will work in unison to create a magical show. Spectators who travel to The Pointe can enjoy 25 per cent off special Diwali menus available at selected venues on the night.

Global Village

The Global Village will celebrate the Festival of Lights with a huge carnival of performances, live shows, food vendors, hundreds of retail stalls and, of course, fireworks.

Musical fireworks will be on display every Thursday and Friday at 9pm as part of the destination’s extended Diwali celebrations.

Also taking place at Global Village is the Absolute Bollywood show that features 16 high-energy dancers performing on the main stage while the Lights, Camera, Action... Bollywood! live show taking guests behind the scenes of Indian cinema’s biggest films.

Visitors can also enjoy live appearances by characters from the children’s favourite cartoon Chhota Bheem, plus impromptu performances by Diwali-themed flash mobs and more.

Global Village is also offering several Indian dining options with a huge selection of flavours and traditional Diwali delicacies to be enjoyed at eateries including Grand BBQ, Punjabi Village, Indian Chaat Bazaar, Kulfilicious and Everything Paratha plus a host of street food vendors.

Dubai Festival City

A record-breaking light, laser, fire and fountain attractions will continue the Diwali-themed celebrations with a double-header of great performances by the IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City.

Held daily until November 21, the IMAGINE show at Festival Bay will present Hathi’s Garden, that tells the story of a baby elephant, as well as a rendition of AR Rahman's global Hindi pop hit Jai Ho.

The IMAGINE show will showcase brand new performances created especially for this year’s Diwali celebrations. The Hathi’s Garden and Jai Ho shows will be followed by special projections of Diwali greetings that will start at 6.30pm daily. Guests can also enjoy a variety of delicious dining options at the waterfront at Festival Bay.