Diego Maradona: When the legend celebrated the UAE National Day

The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) released a rare video of Maradona taking part in the festivities organised by the Council.

Diego Maradona may have left us for the heavens but the football legend is still in our midst and in our hearts.

And as the UAE braces to celebrate its 49th National Day, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) released a rare video of Maradona taking part in the festivities organised by the Council.

The Argentine icon, who spent a considerable time in the UAE, managing Arabian Gulf League club Al Wasl and then First Division side Fujairah, apart from being the Honorary Ambassador of Sports, is seen doing the Arabic traditional dance called the ‘Al Ayala.’

Maradona, who famously guided La Albiceleste to the 1986 World Cup title in Mexico, can be seen wearing the Arabic attire — the kandoora and the gutra — with a UAE scarf wrapped around his shoulders, and dancing with a group of Emiratis, with the cane. He then goes on to sign his autograph on a National Day banner.

Maradona passed away following a heart attack, at his home in Buenos Aires, last Wednesday. He was 60.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of DSC, had condoled the death of Maradona by saying that “the world has lost a legend.”

“RIP Diego Maradona.. The world has lost a legend. We are proud that he had shared his talent with us here in the UAE. Sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Sheikh Mansoor tweeted.

