Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE

Federal public prosecution details penalty in new video.

UAE residents found guilty of insulting another via a phone call or message could be fined Dh5,000, the federal public prosecution has said.

If the insult is made in the presence of others, the person could also be jailed for up to six months, according to the UAE Federal Penal Code.

The federal public prosecution shared on social media a video detailing the penalties.