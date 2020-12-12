News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 12, 2020
(Alamy.com/ae)

Federal public prosecution details penalty in new video.

UAE residents found guilty of insulting another via a phone call or message could be fined Dh5,000, the federal public prosecution has said.

If the insult is made in the presence of others, the person could also be jailed for up to six months, according to the UAE Federal Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Can I sue someone who insulted me via WhatsApp?

The federal public prosecution shared on social media a video detailing the penalties.




